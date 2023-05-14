Eberle scored twice on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Eberle had a power-play goal in the first period and an empty-netter in the third, and he also set up a Matty Beniers tally on a 2-on-1 in the final frame. With four goals and three assists through six second-round contests, Eberle's elevated his play after a relatively quiet first round. For the playoffs, he has 11 points (two on the power play), 29 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 13 outings.