Eberle notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Eberle has racked up 10 points over his last nine games. While he's stayed on the top line for much of the campaign, it's nice to see the veteran winger earning his keep in that role. He's up to 29 points, 98 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 48 contests overall.