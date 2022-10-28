Eberle supplied a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Eberle's first helper of the contest was his 600th NHL point. He added another on a Jaden Schwartz goal in the final minute of the game. Eberle has accrued 262 goals and 339 assists in 867 regular-season appearances. The 32-year-old winger is up to six helpers, 13 shots on net, six hits and a minus-6 rating in nine outings in 2022-23, but he remains in search of his first goal of the campaign.