Eberle posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Eberle ended a five-game point drought with the helper. He's been quiet in the postseason, though he's also picked up seven shots and four hits with a minus-3 rating over three playoff contests. The Kraken will hope that their top line can be more impactful in Monday's Game 4.