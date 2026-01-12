Eberle (upper body) will be available for Monday's game against the Rangers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Eberle missed the last two games due to an upper-body injury, but he participated in Monday's morning skate and has been cleared to return to game action. He recorded points in seven of his eight appearances leading up to his absence, logging five goals, three assists, seven blocked shots, five hits and two PIM while averaging 17:16 of ice time across that span.