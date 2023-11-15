Eberle (leg) will suit up against the Oilers on Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Eberle will be back in the lineup following a three-game absence due to his lingering leg concern. Prior to getting hurt, the 33-year-old winger was stuck in a six-game goal drought during which he managed just one assist. Eberle is set to retake a spot on the first line alongside Matt Bernier and Jared McCann in addition to taking a role with the man advantage.
