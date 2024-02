Eberle scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Eberle has racked up five goals and an assist over his last five outings. He capitalized on a misplay by Linus Ullmark to get the Kraken on the board in the second period. Eberle is up to 14 goals, 35 points (10 on the power play), 116 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 54 appearances. He remains a fixture on the Kraken's top line.