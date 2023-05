Eberle scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Eberle capitalized on a turnover late in the third period, but it was too late to have an impact on the game. The tally was his third of the postseason, and he's added three assists, 23 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-2 rating over nine playoff contests. The 32-year-old's top-six role and status as a veteran for the Kraken likely mean he'll continue to be productive on offense.