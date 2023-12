Eberle scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Eberle gave the Kraken a needed insurance goal, cashing in on a breakaway set up by Matty Beniers. The goal was Eberle's first in a month, and he was a little quiet in that stretch with five helpers over 12 contests between tallies. The 33-year-old winger is occasionally streaky, but the Kraken's offense has had trouble putting together much scoring all season. Eberle has four goals, 12 assists, 64 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 30 appearances.