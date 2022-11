Eberle scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Eberle's goal came after he had a backhand bid denied -- he stayed with it and roofed a shot from beside the net to tally the Kraken's fourth marker. Five of his six goals on the year have come in the last seven games, and he's added three assists in that span. For the season, the 32-year-old winger has 16 points, 41 shots, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating in 20 contests.