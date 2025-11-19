Eberle scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Eberle opened the scoring at 19:02 of the first period. That's his third goal in the last three games, and his first power-play point in five contests. The 35-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 14 points, 49 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating across 19 appearances this season. As usual, there's no one star carrying the Kraken's offense, but Eberle is among the team's more productive forwards.