Eberle scored two goals on four shots, logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Eberle netted the Kraken's first two goals and also kept a play alive while earning a secondary assist on Jamie Oleksiak's tally late in the second period. With multiple points in three of his last four games, Eberle is in fine form on the top line. The winger is up to 13 tallies, 45 points -- his highest total since 2017-18 -- 120 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 56 contests.