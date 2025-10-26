Eberle scored two goals on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Eberle's first multi-point effort of the season came against the team that made him a first-round pick in 2008. The 35-year-old winger opened the scoring just 1:23 into the game and added the eventual game-winner at 12:11 of the third period. Eberle has scored all four of his goals this season over the last four games, and he's up to eight points, 23 shots on net, 11 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across nine appearances. He's gaining momentum as a fantasy option through steady offense in a top-line role.