Eberle scored two goals on three shots and added two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Eberle had been limited to one assist over his previous four games. He scored the go-ahead goal at 7:21 of the third period and then added an empty-netter later in the frame to seal the win, making this his second multi-goal game of the year. The winger is up to seven tallies, 13 points, 47 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating across 17 appearances. Eberle will continue to be a key player in the top six and on the power play, which should afford him plenty of chances to keep his offense up.