Eberle scored two goals in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Eberle was extremely efficient Monday, as he found the back of the net with his two shots. The winger has been one of the most consistent offensive weapons for the Kraken of late, cracking the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 outings and tallying eight points (four goals, four assists) in that span.

