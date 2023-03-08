Eberle produced an assist, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Eberle's been fairly consistent lately, racking up four goals and nine helpers over his last 12 contests. He set up Jamie Oleksiak for the opening tally in Tuesday's win. Eberle has a team-leading 51 points (14 goals, 37 assists), 137 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 30 PIM through 64 appearances as a regular presence in the top six. A strong finish to the season could see him reach the 60-point mark for the first time since 2014-15.