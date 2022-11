Eberle notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Matty Beniers won a faceoff to Eberle, who set up Jared McCann on a designed play 33 seconds into the game. Over the last eight games, Eberle has five goals and four assists, as he's clicked well on the second line with his aforementioned linemates. The 32-year-old winger is at six goals, 11 helpers, 45 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 21 contests.