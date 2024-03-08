Eberle inked a two-year, $9.5 million contract extension with the Kraken on Friday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Eberle has been seeing first-line action alongside Matty Beniers and Tomas Tatar. Eberle has four goals and seven points in his last seven games, giving the 33-year-old 14 goals and 37 points in 58 games this season. The signing takes Eberle's name off the trade market -- there was speculation he might be dealt if he wasn't able to come to terms on an extension with Seattle prior to Friday's deadline.