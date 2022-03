Eberle notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Eberle set up Calle Jarnkrok's game-tying goal in the second period. With seven points in 12 games since the start of February, Eberle is getting back on track after a quiet January. The 31-year-old winger has 32 points, 118 shots on net, a minus-26 rating and 31 hits through 54 contests while mainly serving in a top-line role.