Eberle produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Eberle jarred a puck loose in the neutral zone, and Matty Beniers picked it up and put it away into an empty-net. With five points over his last three games, Eberle's offense is trending upward again after a sluggish stretch around the turn of the calendar. The 32-year-old winger has nine goals, 23 helpers, 86 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-11 rating through 39 outings this season.