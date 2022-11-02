Eberle posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flames.

Eberle stole the puck and then set up Matty Beniers on the game-winning goal at 13:26 of the third period. Eberle is starting to find a groove on offense -- he has a goal and three assists in his last three contests. For the season, the winger has eight points, 16 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 11 games. Head coach Dave Hakstol has kept Eberle alongside Beniers and Jaden Schwartz for the last few games, with that trio serving as the second line.