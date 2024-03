Eberle posted an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Eberle has warmed up since the All-Star break, posting nine points, 34 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 12 his last 12 contests. The 33-year-old winger is at 37 points, 130 shots and a plus-10 rating on the season. Eberle has an outside chance at getting back to the 50-point mark if he can keep up his recent momentum on offense.