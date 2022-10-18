Eberle put up a power-play assist, four PIM, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Eberle set up Andre Burakovsky on the Kraken's lone goal of the game. It's been a bit of a slow start for Eberle this season. He has two assists (both on the power play) with five shots on net, four hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating in four contests. The 32-year-old has been limited to a third-line role, averaging just 13:55 of ice time per game, which explains at least part of his lackluster results so far.