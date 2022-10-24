Eberle recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Eberle forced a turnover and set up Andre Burakovsky's first-period tally. Through seven games, Eberle has earned four assists, and his helper Sunday was his first even-strength point of the year. The 32-year-old winger has added 12 shots on net, six hits, four PIM and a minus-6 rating. The power-play production is nice, but Eberle's lack of finishing should give fantasy managers some reservations about rostering him in standard formats.