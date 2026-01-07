Eberle scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

Eberle opened the scoring with his tally at 8:50 of the first period. He bounced right back Tuesday after his six-game point streak came to a close in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames. Eberle is up to 15 goals, 28 points, 98 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-8 rating through 41 appearances this season. He remains a steady source of offense in a top-line role.