Eberle recorded a power-play goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Eberle helped keep momentum on Seattle's side Saturday, as his power-play goal early in the third period, just minutes after the team's first goal, made it a 4-2 contest. Overall, the 36-year-old Eberle is up to five goals, 11 points, 36 shots on net, 11 hits and 14 blocked shots over 16 appearances this season. While he's slowed down a tad after a hot start to the campaign, he's posted 50-plus points in two of his last three healthy seasons. If Seattle's captain can get back to that scoring pace, he'll be a solid streaming option once again in fantasy.