Eberle suffered a cut to his upper leg in Wednesday's practice and is doubtful to play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Geoff Baker of The Seattle Times reports.

Eberle was taken to the hospital for an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. With Eberle out, one of Shane Wright or Ryan Winterton, who were recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday, will enter the lineup. Once the test results are in, Eberle's timeline should become clearer, but it's possible this injury will cause him to miss more than just one game.