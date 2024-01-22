Eberle scored a goal on his only shot in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Late in the second period, Eberle deked Ilya Samsonov from in close to cut the lead to 2-1 on assists from Tomas Tatar and Jared McCann. He finished the game with an even rating in 16:28 TOI. Eberle is on a nice three-game point streak, scoring four points (two goals and two assists) with five shots on goal. He has scored back-to-back 20 goal seasons for the Kraken but is on pace to be short of that mark for the current frame. Seattle hosts the Blackhawks on Wednesday night.