Eberle recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Eberle has continued to be a leader for the Kraken with three goals and two assists through five games in the second round. The veteran winger is up to eight points, 26 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating through 12 playoff contests. The Kraken will need him to be at his best as they face elimination in Game 6 on Saturday.