Eberle produced an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Eberle found Jared McCann for the Kraken's first goal, which came late in the first period. Those two wingers have worked well with rookie center Matty Beniers on the Kraken's second line. Eberle has three points through six games in December, and he's at seven goals, 17 helpers, 60 shots and a plus-5 rating in 28 contests overall.