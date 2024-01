Eberle notched an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Eberle has earned six points over his last seven games, one of his most productive stretches in a challenging season. The 33-year-old winger is up to 22 points, 86 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 41 outings overall. He's earned 15 of those points over 24 road games compared to just seven points in 17 home appearances, so fantasy managers may be wary of the Kraken's upcoming four-game homestand.