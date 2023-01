Eberle produced two power-play assists and four PIM in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Eberle set up goals by Alexander Wennberg and Jared McCann. The former's tally was the game-winner. Prior to Wednesday, Eberle had been stuck in a four-game point drought. The 32-year-old winger is up to 37 points (nine on the power play), 101 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 47 contests in a top-six role.