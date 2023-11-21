Eberle scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Eberle scored from in traffic in the slot during the second period. The 33-year-old has a five-game point streak going, consisting of two goals and five assists sandwiched around a three-game absence for a leg injury. The winger is up to three goals, seven helpers, 35 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 17 outings overall while remaining a fixture in the Kraken's top six.