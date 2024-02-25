Eberle scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Eberle has had a strong February with four goals and two assists over his last seven games. The winger scored in the third period Saturday, but it didn't spark a comeback for the Kraken. For the season, he's produced 13 goals, 34 points, 115 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 53 appearances in a top-six role. Eberle's recent offense should get him on the fantasy radar as a scoring-only option.