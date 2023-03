Eberle scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

With the tally, he ended a two-game dry spell, his longest since he came up empty in three straight games after the All-Star break. The 32-year-old's strong play of late has been a big part of head coach Dave Hakstol keeping his line with Jared McCann and Matty Beniers intact. Eberle is up to 16 goals, 53 points, 150 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 69 outings.