Eberle scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Eberle took a pass from Adam Larsson, spun around and flicked a backhand shot past David Rittich for the Kraken's first goal. With two goals and an assist in the last four games, Eberle is stabilizing a bit on offense after an uneven start to December. The 32-year-old has eight tallies, 25 points, 66 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 30 appearances this year.