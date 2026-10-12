Eberle scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Eberle's opening point streak ended at four games when he was held scoreless Friday in Detroit. He bounced back with a goal Sunday, his third of the campaign. The 36-year-old winger continues to be steady on offense in a top-six role with three goals, two assists, 14 shots on net, seven hits, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over six outings. Eberle's hot start on offense should put him on the radar for fantasy managers.