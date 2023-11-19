Eberle scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Eberle was credited with the Kraken's second goal on an odd redirection, ending his eight-game goal drought. He's picked up six points over his last four appearances. The winger is up to two tallies, seven assists, 33 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 16 outings this season. He's had some poor shooting luck so far, and it's safe to assume he'll get some positive regression over the rest of the campaign.