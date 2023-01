Eberle had a goal and added two assists in an 8-4 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

Eberle fired a shot into the empty net after the rebound from Andre Burakovsky's third period shot ricocheted to him. The score was 7-3 at that point. The goal was Eberle's first in eight contests. He has 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 38 games this season.