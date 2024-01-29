Eberle scored two power-play goals and added one assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Eberle was the catalyst for the Kraken's strong first period in a rare game where one line carried the team's offense. He's up to nine goals this season, five of which have come over the last eight contests. He also has five assists in that span. The winger is up to 28 points, 94 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 45 appearances on the year. Eberle is worth a look in most fantasy formats when he's on a hot streak.