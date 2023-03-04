Eberle scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Eberle scored the Kraken's second goal in a span of 48 seconds to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. The winger continues to excel in a top-line role -- he has four goals and eight helpers over his last 10 games. His tally Friday earned him a 50-point campaign for the first time since 2017-18, and he's added 133 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 62 contests.