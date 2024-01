Eberle picked up a pair of assists in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over Chicago.

Eberle logged an assist on Jared McCann's opening goal in the first period before setting up Tomas Tatar on a breakaway for his second helper in the final frame. The 33-year-old Eberle now has points in four straight contests, totaling two goals and four assists in that span. Overall, he's up to 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) through 43 games this season.