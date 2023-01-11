Eberle scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

He opened the scoring for the Kraken late in the first period, then helped set up Justin Schultz for the eventual game-winner early in the third. Eberle hasn't had a 60-point campaign since he was an Oiler in 2014-15, but the 32-year-old is having a renaissance alongside youngster Matty Beniers on Seattle's top line and is on pace to challenge 70. Over his current four-game point streak, Eberle has piled up two goals and seven points.