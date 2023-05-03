Eberle scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Eleven Kraken got on the scoresheet, but Eberle was the only one with multiple points in this contest. While that speaks to the team's depth, it also shows that the 32-year-old is one of the leaders on offense. He's up to two goals, three helpers, 19 shots on net, nine hits and an even plus-minus rating through eight playoff outings.