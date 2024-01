Eberle produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The Kraken weren't able to solve Igor Shesterkin at even strength, but Eberle got them on the board midway through the first period on a 3-on-2 rush. The veteran winger has two multi-point performances in the last six games, but he hasn't found the scoresheet in consecutive games since before Christmas. On the season, Eberle has managed six goals and 21 points in 40 contests.