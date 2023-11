Eberle (leg) will remain unavailable against the Avalanche on Monday, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Eberle will be out of action for his third consecutive contest due to his leg injury. The Kraken haven't provided a clear recovery timeline, so at this point, fantasy players should probably just consider the veteran winger out indefinitely. Before getting hurt, Eberle was stuck in a six-game goal drought and has managed just one tally in 13 appearances this season.