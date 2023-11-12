Eberle (leg) will miss Saturday's game against Edmonton, per Sound Of Hockey.
Eberle is set to miss his second straight game due to the injury. He has a goal and four points in 13 outings this year. When Eberle's ready to return, he'll likely serve in a top-six capacity and receive power-play ice time. Shane Wright will play in his second consecutive contest Saturday.
