Mahura logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Mahura was scratched for the previous two games before replacing Cale Fleury in the lineup Saturday. The 26-year-old Mahura saw steady playing time between mid-December and mid-March, but he's been out of action for five of the Kraken's last 12 contests. He has the same number of assists as last season (nine), but it's taken him twice as many games (60) to get to that mark. He's added 57 shots on net, 81 hits, 50 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating in a third-pairing role.