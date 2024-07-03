Mahura signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Kraken on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Mahura filled a depth role with the Panthers last year, but he didn't draw into a playoff game. He made just 30 regular-season appearances, picking up nine assists, 40 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. He'll join fellow former Panther Brandon Montour in Seattle, but Mahura is likely to have to settle for being a seventh or eighth defenseman depending on how Ryker Evans performs in training camp.