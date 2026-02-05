Mahura was scratched for the 21st game in a row in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Even with a hefty January schedule, the Kraken didn't opt to give Mahura a look or two in a rotational capacity. The team's defense has been mostly healthy lately, and Cale Fleury appears to have priority over Mahura whenever an opening occurs. For the season, Mahura has three points, 12 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 22 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-9 rating across 20 appearances.